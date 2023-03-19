S’pore Police Officer Seen Adjusting Blue Tent In Pouring Rain, Gets Praise For Respectful Gesture

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Police Officer In Singapore Adjusts Blue Tent To Protect Body From Rain

A video of a police officer adjusting a blue tent in the pouring rain has earned praise from many.

Those who came across the video were impressed by the respect and decorum he showed the deceased.

A TikTok user uploaded the footage to the video-sharing platform on Saturday (18 Mar). The video was also shared on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page.

Police officer adjusts blue tent in the rain

The police officer can be seen walking into the pouring rain towards the blue tent at the start of the clip.

He was without an umbrella, a raincoat, or anything that could shield him from the rain.

He adjusts the blue tent in the middle of what looks to be a driveway of an HDB estate. Presumably, the tent is covering the body of a deceased person.

The officer even peeks inside the tent to ensure that the body is sufficiently shielded from the elements.

Enlists help to secure blue tent from wind

Pulling at the corners of the tent, he appears to speak to someone out of frame.

That’s when a colleague wearing a neon yellow raincoat walks out to assist him.

Soon after, another pair of officers sharing an umbrella comes forward to help as well.

They each hold an orange-coloured item that they use as weights on the sides of the tent to hold it down.

The first officer likely told his colleagues out of frame to bring something to hold down the tent and ensure the body does not get uncovered by the wind.

Netizens praise officers for respectful gesture

Responding to a comment, the OP wrote that the officer was ensuring the body would not be exposed to the rain as the wind was blowing at the tent.

Another TikTok user stated that this is the last thing the officers can do for the deceased, and hopes that others do not comment unnecessarily.

On the Singapore Incidents Facebook post, one Facebook user added that the work of police officers is not easy, and that they have to go through emotionally taxing and traumatising things.

Several others also expressed their appreciation for the officers, saluting them for their actions.

Indeed, this is a great instance of our respectful yet diligent police officers carrying out their day-to-day duties.

The respect they have shown to the deceased surely provided a bit of comfort to their grieving family and friends.

