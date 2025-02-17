Man without licence drives against traffic in Bukit Panjang, gets chased by 3 police cars for 5km

Man without licence gets chased by 3 police cars, arrested in Choa Chu Kang

A 45-year-old man without a valid licence was arrested on Saturday (15 Feb) after leading police on a high-speed chase spanning several kilometres from Bukit Panjang to Choa Chu Kang.

According to the police, the incident began around 9.50pm when a Traffic Police officer spotted a car driving against the flow of traffic on Bangkit Road in Bukit Panjang.

They signalled the driver to stop, but the car accelerated instead and fled, prompting a pursuit.

They chased him to Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4, around 5km away, before successfully stopping him.

Residents in Choa Chu Kang reported hearing loud engine noises and screeching brakes during the chase.

One local initially mistook the sounds for a modified car revving its engine but later saw three police cars converging on the scene, reports Lianhe Zaobao.

Police car blocks suspect’s vehicle

Another resident, Ms Lin (transliterated), also reported hearing ear-piercing braking sounds. Taking a look, she saw a police car blocking the front of a yellow Volkswagen.

She recounted that there were six or seven police vehicles in total.

A bespectacled man left the Volkswagen and police officers quickly arrested him.

Afterwards, several officers searched his car with torches.

A large group of people also watched from the bus stop opposite, with Ms Lin estimating around 20 spectators.

The investigation lasted around one and a half hours, with a tow truck arriving to remove the suspect’s vehicle.

Officers then escorted the handcuffed man into a police car and cleared the scene by 11.30pm.

In a statement to MS News, the police confirmed that the man was arrested for several offences, including:

Dangerous driving

Driving without a valid licence

Driving without valid insurance

Failing to stop when ordered by a police officer

Investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.