Man in Thailand suffers coma after police mistook his stroke symptoms for drunkenness

Man in Thailand in coma due to stroke after police mistake it for drunkenness

In the early hours of Sunday (1 March), a 42-year-old man in Thailand suffered a coma after police mistook his stroke symptoms for drunkenness.

Police initially cuffed and locked him in jail before noticing his severe conditions.

Although he did end up being rushed to a hospital, it was far too late.

According to Khaosod, it was only about an hour later that they finally noticed that the man they had placed in jail was not drunk, but dying.

Man signalled for help, but to no avail

At 3.18am, the driver parked his truck near a petrol station and called a customer to come pick up a delivery. It is suspected that during this time, the man had begun to experience symptoms of a stroke.

Around 10 minutes later, the same truck collided with a parked motorcycle at a nearby convenience store.

The driver then exited the vehicle and collapsed to the ground, asking for help. Passersby were startled and immediately called the police.

At 3.51am, police arrived at the scene and observed the man. He is alleged to have given them a Signal for Help (SOS) hand signal, but the police only took photos of the man on the ground before walking away.

At 4.27am, they cuffed and chucked him onto the back of a truck to transport him to the police station. Only after arriving at the station did the police finally notice his condition.

The man was rushed to the hospital at about 5am.

Man’s family demands answers

According to the man’s 39-year-old wife, he had no history of drinking or drug use.

She also demanded answers as to why the police were unable to discern that he was not drunk. Not only did they miss his signals requesting help, but they made matters worse by cuffing him, she said.

Doctors said that the man arrived at the hospital “far too late” and he had suffered a ruptured blood vessel in his brain.

Police are currently reviewing security camera and body cam footage to determine if disciplinary action is necessary.

Also read: College student in Taiwan dies after collapsing following 4 days of gaming without sleep



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod – ข่าวสด on Facebook.