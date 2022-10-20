Police To Patrol Little India On Deepavali & Enforce Alcohol Curbs As Large Crowds Expected

Police To Enforce Alcohol & Firework Curbs In Little India On Deepavali

With Deepavali just days away, folks who are celebrating will surely be heading to Little India to prepare for festivities or celebrate on the day itself.

In anticipation of the large crowds, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an advisory for the occasion.

They will apparently be ramping up patrols from Sunday (23 Oct) and enforcing restrictions on alcohol consumption and the use of sparklers.

No public drinking in Little India from 21 to 25 Oct

In their advisory on Thursday (20 Oct), the SPF stated that they expect heavy human and vehicular traffic along Serangoon Road on Sunday (23 Oct), the eve of Deepavali.

To regulate traffic and assist motorists, Auxiliary Police Officers will be stationed along certain routes and junctions.

Motorists who will be passing through these areas should exercise caution or plan alternate routes to avoid traffic.

Since Little India is a Liquor Control Zone (LCZ), SPF also reminds the public to take note of the periods when drinking is prohibited there.

They have identified the LCZ as follows:

If you happen to be within the area this weekend, take note of the no-drinking periods:

The period lasts from 10.30pm on 21 Oct till 7am on 25 Oct, so you should be fine if you’re there before or after.

But those who are caught consuming liquor during this period will face harsher penalties, with fines of up to S$1,500.

Repeat offenders will face up to S$3,000 in fines and up to 4.5 months’ imprisonment.

Retailers who sell alcohol beyond the permitted hours, meanwhile, may risk losing their licences.

Do not set off illegal fireworks

In their advisory, the SPF also warned the public against making explosive devices using sparklers.

As such devices are potential fire hazards, they would not want anyone to cause “undue danger and alarm”.

Anyone guilty of setting off these devices could face up to a year in jail, a S$5,000 fine or both.

Should their actions result in any harm, offenders may face up to seven years’ jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of any of the punishments.

Those who import fireworks are also punishable by imprisonment of up to two years and caning of up to six strokes.

Hope everyone has a safe & enjoyable holiday

While the rules may seem extensive, they are likely in place to ensure everyone’s safety in light of past incidents.

After all, we would want the festivities to go smoothly for everybody.

Here’s wishing all those who are celebrating a Happy Deepavali in advance. May you enjoy the occasion with your loved ones.

Featured image adapted from LiSHA on Facebook.