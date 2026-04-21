Police officer in M’sia pins suspect’s head using his foot during arrest, draws criticism

Police officer pins suspect’s head to the ground using his foot

A police officer in Malaysia drew criticism after being filmed pinning a suspect’s head with his foot. The incident occurred in the northwest state of Kedah.

A 29-second clip has been circulating on social media since Monday (20 April), showing the police officer forcefully pushing the suspect to the ground, causing the suspect and his motorcycle to fall.

He then stepped on the suspect’s head, pinning him to the ground, until his colleague gently urged him to let go.

The suspect’s head was protected by a helmet throughout the ordeal.

After a brief walk away, the officer returned, pointing and shouting at the suspect.

In the comments section, netizens were generally critical of the officer’s actions, noting that he did not appear to resist arrest.

Suspect resisted arrest and fled from authorities

Kulim District Police Deputy Chief Mohd Faizal Tengku Yeng confirmed the viral video and clarified that the suspect resisted and even fled the authorities, Harian Metro reported.

The incident occurred at 11am on 20 April when police officers were conducting a crime prevention patrol.

“While trying to arrest the suspect, a struggle occurred when the suspect resisted the officers by kicking the police officer’s motorcycle, ” the police chief said.

He added that the suspect recklessly fled the scene, going against the flow of traffic and “endangering other road users”.

Eventually, the officers found the suspect in front of a motorcycle accessories shop, and he was subsequently arrested.

Suspect was carrying boiled kratom leaves

A search of the 32-year-old suspect’s motorcycle later revealed two transparent plastic bags suspected to contain boiled kratom leaves.

According to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), consumption of kratom can cause psychoactive effects or hallucinations.

After being taken to the police station, the suspect was found to be positive for methamphetamine.

The suspect will be brought to the Kulim Magistrate’s Court on 21 April for a remand application.

The police advise the public to avoid making any negative speculation regarding the incident.

Also read: Police officer in Thailand demands fuel money from theft victim to investigate case

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Featured image adapted from Wan Muzaidey on Facebook.