Police officers in the Philippines warned to lose weight or lose their jobs

Police officers in the Philippines warned to lose weight within a year

Overweight police officers in the Philippines have been given one year to lose weight or lose their jobs.

This is one of several reforms pushed by General Nicolas D. Torre III, the new Chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Police in the Philippines must lose weight to be within 5kg of standard

Gen Torre maintained on Tuesday (17 June) that he was serious about his decision to make sure his officers are physically fit, reported the Philippines’ GMA News Online.

Citing a law stating that police officers must not weigh more or less than 5kg of the standard weight of their height, age and sex, he said officers unable to accomplish this would be given six months to a year to lose weight.

But after that, they face being fired, he added:

After one year, [there will be] a separation from the service.

Considerations would be made for those with medical conditions, he noted. These officers will either be placed on administrative duties or given a “complete disability discharge”.

The National Police Commission will be consulted on how to handle these officers, he also said.

Police in the Philippines should lose weight for ‘acceptable’ physical appearance

A PNP spokesperson was quoted as saying by One News that Gen Torre believes physically fit police officers will show that there is discipline in the police force.

Thus, it’s necessary for every police officer to maintain an “acceptable” physical appearance for a police officer, she said.

She advised officers to check their body-mass index, but the force will not dictate how officers can lose weight.

What exercises they will do is up to them, she added.

New PNP chief relieves 8 officers of their duties

After he formally took office on 2 June, Gen Torre has pushed for multiple police reforms, with cracking down on weight not his first.

On 17 June, The Philippine Star reported that eight police chiefs had been relieved of their duties after they failed to follow his order to respond within five minutes to peace and order problems.

“If they can’t step up to that standard, we will look for commanders who will do so,” he said. “That is our commitment to the President and to the Filipino people.”

According to One News, he is keeping an open mind on the policy, specifically over areas where a five-minute response time may not be possible.

However, he cited his experience as the former head of the Quezon City Police District, saying:

When I tried it myself, it can be done. Why can’t others? So we will remove commanders who cannot do it.

Featured image adapted from Philippine National Police on Facebook and One News.