High-ranking police officer in Thailand punches government chief during request for documents

High-ranking police officer in Thailand punches government chief over request for documents

A shocking scene unfolded inside a government office in Thailand when a high-ranking police officer punched a government chief when the latter asked questions about the former’s request for documents.

According to Matichon, the deputy district chief of Nakhon Sawan province has since filed a complaint against the officer who got violent.

Request for documents goes awry

On Thursday (29 May) morning, the police colonel entered the Nakhon Sawan District Office to request documents regarding a civilian. His request was accompanied by a lawyer’s certificate as proof.

After processing the documents the officer delivered, the registrar was unable to determine if the individual, whose documents were requested, was a plaintiff or defendant in the relevant case.

This prompted the registrar to seek help from the deputy district chief to check if they should comply with the request. The chief informed the registrar to take the officer’s statement to have a record showing his intent to request the documents.

Upon hearing this, the officer began to voice his complaints.

Things get violent as police officer questions procedures

The officer questioned why this was necessary, as he claimed his previous requests did not require such procedures.

And when the deputy chief walked over to give an explanation, the officer suddenly stood up and punched him square in the face. The violence shocked multiple witnesses in the room.

A clip published by Khaosod shows an argument occurring in the aftermath. In the footage, the police officer can be heard hurling expletives at government staff.

A man in a black hoodie stepped forward to restrain the man, questioning his use of language.

“I’m a police officer,” the man said in retaliation. He then claimed the deputy chief was aggressive first.

“Don’t touch me,” he told various staff who attempted to calm him down. “If you’re not going to do what I asked for, then we’re done here.”

Following the incident, the deputy district chief filed a complaint against the man who punched him.

Also read: Man bumps into neighbour on bus in Hougang, punches her in the face repeatedly after argument

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod on Facebook.