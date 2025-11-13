Police raid Redhill coffee shop over suspected illegal horse betting, 8 uncles questioned

Uncles questioned for hours in Redhill coffeeshop raid

Police conducted a raid at a coffee shop in Redhill Lane on Sunday (9 Nov) after a report of suspected illegal horse betting activities.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that they received a call for assistance at 2.45pm.

Eight men, aged between 59 and 89, were questioned for more than two hours at the Block 80 Redhill Lane coffee shop.

No arrests were made, but the police seized mobile phones, notebooks, cash, and newspapers with horse racing information.

Police received report of suspected illegal horse betting

According to eyewitnesses, there were about eight policemen conducting investigations.

The men who were being questioned appeared calm and even chatted casually while waiting their turn, reported Shin Min Daily News (SMDN).

By 5.30pm, officers left the area and the men dispersed, with only two remaining at the coffee shop.

Phones, cash and racing papers seized at scene

During the raid, an officer was seen counting several $50 notes next to a man in a red shirt.

SMDN believes that the cash amounted to more than S$300.

The SPF told MS News that eight men are assisting with investigations for their suspected involvement in illegal public gaming under the Gambling Control Act 2022.

Also read: 8 People Allegedly Bet On Horse Racing At Redhill Food Centre, Police Arrest Them