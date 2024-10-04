Police in Thailand respond to call of woman with knife, turns out she’s a state worker trimming plants

Thai police alerted to woman with knife, discovers she was just trimming plants

Earlier this week, police in Thailand were alerted to a “crazy woman” wielding a knife along a road divider in the city of Udon Thani.

Four officers responded to the call, with two carrying equipment used by police to pin and restrain suspects to the ground.

According to Workpoint News, police carefully approached the woman, who was crouched between some shrubs on the road divider.

The four officers, all with vests on, got into formation preparing to surround the woman. One of the officers called out to her once he got close.

She looked at him with a surprised look on her face and turned around to inspect her surroundings. Another officer walked forward to retrieve a knife the woman had left on the grass beside her.

“I’m a government employee,” she said to the officers, who were surprised and confused at the same time.

The officer holding the knife even dropped it once he heard her.

Woman explains that she had left her safety vest off due to heat

In Thailand, state employees who work in public spaces often wear reflective safety vests. However, because of the heat, the woman said she had opted to leave it off that day, fearing she’d faint.

She explained that the trees in the area were getting too tall, so her boss ordered her to prune the trees.

When asked how she felt about people calling the police saying she was a ” crazy woman”, she gave a hearty laugh before replying.

“I usually wear the vests, but it was hot today,” she said.

Suddenly, the woman began tearing up as she continued her explanation.

“I was so scared. I’m usually very wary of people creeping up on me,” she explained.

“I never expected to experience something like this,” she said, referring to the squad of police officers who were ready to pin her to the ground with their “giant forks”.

Fortunately, the situation was resolved peacefully after a simple conversation.

Also read: Police Tactical Vehicle collides with car on PIE, accidentally performs PIT manoeuvre

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from ข่าวเวิร์คพอยท์ 23 on YouTube.

