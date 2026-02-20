Liquidated S’pore karaoke service offers ‘complimentary 1-month access’ as apology following S$29 charge

Following the charge, the company sent an email offering a “complimentary 1-month access” as an apology, despite no longer being operational. Email cites ‘system update’ for incorrect charge

Last Friday (13 Feb), the reader received another email from a “customer service team” apologising for the inconvenience.

The email stated: “Our system is currently undergoing an update to provide a complimentary 1-month access to eligible accounts. Unfortunately, during this process, the update has affected multiple user accounts, including yours, resulting in the incorrect charge.”

It added that the company regretted the oversight and offered two options: proceed with a refund only, with “no further access”, or activate the complimentary one-month access to “continue enjoying Popsical”.

The email described the free access as “entirely optional” and said it would proceed strictly according to the customer’s preference.

However, Popsical ceased operations nearly two years ago in April 2024, and the reader said he has “no active services” tied to his account.

Reader questions legitimacy of explanation

Speaking to MS News, the reader said the explanation raised more questions than answers.

“This does not seem legitimate at all. It seems they are just using this as an excuse,” he said.

He added that he opted for the refund-only option but has not received any further response.

The reader also maintained that, to his knowledge, there are no active services linked to his account.

He further claimed that the company’s founder has since left, adding:

So now no one knows who is controlling Popsical.

2025 and 2026 charges despite 2024 liquidation As previously reported, the reader said this was the second consecutive year he had experienced unexplained deductions. He shared screenshots showing a S$10.99 charge in January 2025, which was later refunded, as well as a S$29 charge in February 2026, which he said was equivalent to one month's subscription when the company was still operating. Other netizens have alleged similar unexplained deductions on Popsical's Instagram page and Google reviews, with some claiming they were charged despite cancelling their subscriptions. The Tampines address reflected in the latest transaction appears to be residential, while Popsical's former listing at Far East Plaza is marked as "Permanently Closed" on Google Maps. The company's website also states that it has a store at Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, but a search on the mall's online directory does not show any listing for Popsical. Questions remain over payment processing The latest email has deepened questions over how charges could still be processed if the company is no longer operating. The reader questioned who currently has access to Popsical's payment systems. "At least for Singapore, not sure who has access to their payment processing app to initiate the unilateral charge," he said. MS News has reached out to Popsical for comment.