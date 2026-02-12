Man claims Popsical charged S$29 to his card despite company being liquidated in 2024

Man claims Popsical charged S$29 to his card despite not using service, others report similar deductions

A MS News reader has alleged that karaoke service Popsical — which went into voluntary liquidation in April 2024 — continued to charge him subscription fees despite appearing to be inactive.

The reader said that he noticed a S$29 charge on his credit card made on 7 Feb, labelled “Popsical.com 317 Tampines Street 33”.

“This was a sudden charge,” he added. “I have not used any service from them for the past 1.5 years.”

Man says Popsical charged his card last year, too

According to the man, this is the second consecutive year he has experienced such a charge.

“For me, this has happened for two consecutive years,” he said, showing MS News a screenshot of a previous charge of S$10.99 to his card from “Popsical.com”.

The charge was purportedly made on 16 Jan 2025, but was refunded after he raised the issue.

“I was charged last year as well, but they promptly refunded it,” he noted. “But seems like they have disappeared now.”

Charge apparently ‘upgraded’: Ex-customer

Worse still, this year’s charge was higher, the man pointed out, adding:

They seem to have upgraded my charge this year.

When asked how much he was typically charged for his subscription before the company went into liquidation, he said he could not easily access these older records as he had not used the service since 2023.

However, he recalled that the S$29 charge is “the equivalent of one month’s subscription when it was in business”.

He also shared a screenshot of what he described as the company’s latest listed fees, claiming that prices appeared to have increased compared with his earlier S$10.99 charge.

Others allegedly experienced similar charges

The man pointed to Popsical’s Instagram page, saying that others had shared similar experiences.

“There are other people like me there, who got charged just because we used their service once,” he claimed.

On Popsical’s last Instagram post, which was made on 6 June 2024, a number of netizens claimed that they had been recently charged even though they had cancelled their subscriptions or the service had ceased.

Uncertain where Popsical is located

Compounding the mystery is the uncertainty over where Popsical is currently located, if it still exists.

The man pointed out that his first screenshot clearly showed that his most recent charge was made from a Tampines address, which appears to be residential.

When MS News checked Google Maps, there was a listing for “Popsical” at #02-48, Block 317 Tampines Street 33.

It had a one-star rating based on seven reviews, several of which alleged unexplained deductions.

One reviewer wrote: “Beware that they charge your card out of the blue despite months of inactive subscription.”

They added that there was “no option to delete the card from the account” and they had to cancel their registered card to prevent further charges.

Older reviews claimed that the app was glitchy and not updated, and its customer service was uncontactable.

However, Popsical’s website lists the business as being on level five of Far East Plaza.

A Google Map search of that address showed that a “Popsical” there was listed as “Permanently Closed”.

Mystery over how charges could be processed

The man questioned how these charges could still be processed after the company had reportedly liquidated.

He suggested that someone might have access to its payment processing app, saying:

At least for Singapore, not sure who has access to their payment processing app to initiate the unilateral charge?

MS News has reached out to Popsical for comment.

Also read: 15 CASE complaints over closure of Wan Yang foot reflexology chain, over S$29K of losses reported

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.