Porridge eatery in Westgate looking for customer who transferred S$540 instead of S$5.40 via PayNow

A porridge stall in Jurong East is looking for a customer who overpaid them by S$534.60 after neglecting to key in a decimal point in PayNow.

Instead of transferring S$5.40 for his food, he sent them S$540 instead.

Porridge eatery in Westgate posts Facebook appeal to locate man

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (10 June), Mun Zuk, an eatery in basement 2 of Westgate mall, said the customer visited them at about 2pm that day.

He made a “significant overpayment” in a cashless transaction, it said.

When this was noticed, their staff searched the mall but could not find him.

Releasing CCTV footage of the man, they hoped he or somebody who knows him would contact them via 9634 8383 on WhatsApp, so they can give him a refund.

Man paid Westgate porridge eatery via PayNow: Boss

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mun Zuk’s boss Ms Chen (transliterated from Mandarin) said the man had paid S$540 instead of S$5.40 via PayNow.

Her staff had just started work and had no time to check the transfer status immediately as it was the busy lunch period.

By the time they discovered the overpayment, he had already left, and they could not find him anywhere in the mall.

She described him as a Caucasian man of about 1.85m in height, who wore glasses.

Bank unable to help

Ms Chen said they had contacted the bank but they could not help for the time being.

They could only take action if the customer contacted the bank, she added.

With PayNow, customers key in the amount themselves and businesses can see only the time and amount of payment.

They cannot view the payer’s personal information, including name and contact details.

