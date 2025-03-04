Porsche driver killed in high-speed crash on Nicoll Highway identified as director of Chee Song Foods

Chee Song Foods director was driver of Porsche in Nicoll Highway accident

The driver of the blue Porsche 911 Carrera killed in the high-speed crash on Nicoll Highway on 2 March has been identified as Jeffery Loh Chong Hao.

According to The Straits Times (ST), 37-year-old Mr Loh was a director and one of three shareholders of Chee Song Foods, which supplies halal-certified meat products under the CS Foods brand to supermarkets.

Porsche registered under Chee Song Foods

Records from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) indicate that the blue Porsche 911 Carrera, which was purchased in May 2021, was registered under the company.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Loh studied banking and finance at the Singapore Institute of Management through the University of London International Programme.

He also previously worked as a licensed financial adviser with AIA Singapore until 2020.

Friends & acquaintances in shock

News of Loh’s tragic death has left colleagues and industry associates reeling.

According to ST, a business associate of the deceased felt “stunned” when he recognised Mr Loh’s car in the crash video, adding that it was the same car he brought to meetings at work.

Mr Loh, who was unmarried, was described as “dedicated and hardworking”.

Prior to the fatal crash, the same Porsche 911 Carrera was spotted running a red light in Tiong Bahru mere minutes before the accident.

Fatal crash occurred on Nicoll Highway

The fatal crash took place along Nicoll Highway towards Guillemard Road, and involved a total of five cars.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that it received an alert about an accident at around 2.10pm on 2 Mar.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received the alert at the same time, reported that the accident caused one of the cars to catch fire.

SCDF said the burning car trapped one person inside. After firefighters extinguished the fire with a water jet, a paramedic pronounced Mr Loh dead at the scene.

Additionally, SCDF assessed seven people from other vehicles involved in the accident. Five of them refused hospital transport, while paramedics took the other two, aged 53 and 66, conscious to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

