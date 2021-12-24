Potong Pasir HDB Attracts Buyer Despite Skeleton Discovery

Finding a home in a prime location in Singapore can be quite a challenge. Many are even ready to overlook issues to secure a spot in their neighbourhood of choice.

That is the case for this one lady who has her eyes set on this HDB flat in Potong Pasir.

The catch? The flat recently belonged to a man who had died alone in the flat, leaving behind skeletal remains.

Skeletal remains found during dengue checks in 2020

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the man had passed on for 9 years with the calenders hanging in his home showing dates in 2011.

Back in 2020, National Environment Agency officers forcefully entered the premises after the resident failed to respond to calls for dengue checks.

The authorities then found the skeletal remains in the kitchen and despite this, there was no smell emitting from the unit.

Portions of HDB unit sales will go to a medical institution

A year since the discovery, Lianhe Wanbao reports that the deceased’s nephew has cleaned up the unit and has listed it up for sale.

He has also shared that portions of the potential sale will go to Sian Chay Medical Institution — an organisation that provides free traditional Chinese medicine consultation, low-cost medicine, and treatment for the community.

Potong Pasir HDB unit located in prime location, close to amenities

Despite the unit’s grim backstory, that has not put off buyers who have shown great interest in the unit.

One of the many reasons for the unit’s popularity is its prime location in Block 139 Potong Pasir Avenue 3.

The unit is also close to many amenities such as supermarkets, coffee shops, and is a walking distance away from the MRT station.

Speaking to Lianhe Wanbao, the lady says that its ‘House of Bones’ nickname is nothing to be concerned about.

She also shares that if everything goes smoothly, she would employ the help of priests to recite prayers and employ an altar at home.

A good HDB unit is hard to come by

If anything, this incident goes to show that it’s hard to sway a Singaporean away from a good deal.

After all, a good unit is something hard to come by so it’s understandable that one would overlook certain things.

Would an HDB unit’s history be a factor in your real estate decisions? Let us know in the comments section below.

