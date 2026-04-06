Passengers flying from S’pore restricted to 2 power banks each starting 15 April, CAAS cites fire risk

Passengers on flights departing from Singapore restricted to carrying two power banks each from 15 April

Passengers on flights departing Singapore will soon be restricted to carrying a maximum of two power banks each.

In a statement on Monday (6 April), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said the new rule will take effect from 15 April.

The move comes amid growing concerns over fire risks linked to lithium batteries commonly found in portable chargers.

Rule aims to reduce in-flight fire hazards

CAAS said the restriction is part of efforts to enhance aviation safety, in line with international guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Previously, airlines such as Singapore Airlines did not impose limits on the number of power banks.

However, capacity limits of up to 100Wh without special approval were imposed. Meanwhile, power banks carrying between 100Wh and 160Wh required airline approval.

“Lithium batteries in power banks can overheat or short-circuit, posing a fire and safety hazard on board flights”, CAAS said.

Mr Foong Ling Huei, Director of Flight Standards at CAAS, added that the new requirement will help reduce fire risks during flights.

“We urge all passengers to familiarise themselves and comply with the new requirements, for their own safety and the safety of other passengers,” he added.

Existing restrictions still apply

However, despite the new limit, existing rules, which are standard across most airlines, still apply.

For example, passengers are not allowed to use or charge power banks on flights.

Power banks should also be placed in easily accessible locations, such as seat pockets, and not in overhead compartments.

The prohibition of power banks in check-in baggage also remains.

Airlines to inform passengers on rule changes

Airlines will be required to inform travellers of the updated rules.

As such, CAAS has provided “some time” for passengers and airlines to familiarise themselves with the new requirements ahead of its 15 April implementation.

In the meantime, passenger service and security screening officers will be trained, while “information on the new restrictions will also be displayed at key touchpoints across the airport to remind passengers”, CAAS said.

According to the US Federal Aviation Administration, there have been 278 reported incidents of power bank-related fires aboard aeroplanes since 2006.

Also read: Power bank catches fire on flight from China to South Korea, 8 sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from Changi Airport on Facebook and Anker .