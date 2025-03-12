Singapore Airlines & Scoot to ban use of power banks on flights from 1 April

Singapore Airlines & Scoot to ban power bank usage on flights

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has issued an advisory about a new policy banning the use of power banks on board starting 1 April.

In the announcement, posted on Wednesday (12 March), the airline stated that passengers will no longer be allowed to use portable power banks to charge their personal devices during the flight.

Charging power banks via the onboard USB ports will be prohibited as well.

Since power banks are classified as lithium batteries, SIA requires them to be packed in cabin baggage, not checked luggage.

Passengers carrying power banks with a Watt-hour (Wh) rating between 100 and 160 will need prior approval from the airline, while power banks with a higher rating will be entirely banned.

Scoot issues same advisory

SIA’s low-cost subsidiary, Scoot, has issued the same advisory.

“We seek customers’ understanding that safety will always be our top priority,” both airlines stated.

SIA and Scoot follow in the footsteps of other airlines, such as AirAsia and Thai Airways, which will implement similar restrictions starting 15 March.

The move comes in response to several fire incidents involving power banks.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Airlines on Facebook and nomadsoulphotos on Canva, for illustration purposes only.