Prawning At ORTO Moves To West Coast, Westies Can Fish & Dine With The Fam

Prawning At ORTO Relocates To West Coast, Soft Opening Held On 30 Mar

Many were dismayed when ORTO in Yishun announced its lease would end in June this year. Business owners, including Prawning at ORTO, were worried about where to set up next.

Luckily for many of the businesses, they now have a new home on West Coast, close to Haw Par Villa.

Prawning at ORTO celebrated its move to West Coast on Friday (21 Apr).

Along with the prawning establishment, several other bistros and businesses at Yishun have also moved there.

Prawning at ORTO relocates to West Coast

Prawning at ORTO had its soft opening on 30 Mar.

Though it maintains its location at Yishun until 30 Jun, West Coast will be its only home from then on.

The appeal of prawning is that you can personally fish for fresh seafood and have it right after.

After catching prawns by yourself or with your friends and family, you get to feast on them at 88 Seafood, located within the same premises.

88 Seafood also offers zi char, allowing you and the fam to spend an evening prawning and dining at the same location.

Prawning starts from S$20 for 1 hour

Per the Prawning at ORTO website, prawning prices start from S$20 for one hour. However, this pertains to the Yishun location, and prices may differ. Do check with the business if you’re unsure.

These are the full prices:

1 hour: S$20, drink included

2 hours: S30

3 hours: S$38

5 hours (1 rod): S$58

10 hours (2 rods): S$108

Prawning at ORTO is always open 24 hours a day unless private events or bookings exist.

It also shows live football matches for those who’d like to watch the game with their friends over a couple of drinks.

Various other businesses previously at ORTO in Yishun have also moved to West Coast, including:

Mermaid Theme Cafe

Frog Porridge

Red Dot from Dempsey

Volta Bistro

After Hours Gelato

Komezu (Japanese food)

Mo’s Grill Western food

Kinn Dem (Thai food)

There are also other activities, such as:

West Coast Cue Sports

Dance studio

Fencing

Wushu centre

Ignite Spaces

Here are the deets on how to get there:

Prawning at ORTO

Address: 27 West Coast Highway, Singapore 117867

Opening hours: Open 24 hours

Nearest MRT station: Haw Par Villa

