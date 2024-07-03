‘More handsome than K-pop dudes’: President Tharman stand-in at NDP rehearsal captures netizens’ hearts

President Tharman stand-in stuns at NDP 2024 rehearsal, goes viral on TikTok

The National Day Parade (NDP) for this year is on the horizon — but one of the participants for the event’s rehearsal has already begun to seize netizens’ attention on TikTok.

A 14-second video showed the stand-in for President Tharman during the rehearsal, doing an admirable job of acting as a “stunt double” for him.

Posted by 15-year-old Mysha Zerina — who goes by @mysharrrr_ on TikTok — the footage showed the camera exclusively zooming in on him as he walked down the Padang.

Accompanied by officers from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), he waved to the audience — just like how the actual president would have done.

Towards the end of the video, he stood up on the podium, cutting a pretty impressive figure.

The video has since gone viral with the stand-in capturing the hearts of netizens.

Many agreed with Mysha on the stand-in’s looks, describing him as “fine”.

One user enthusiastically complimented him, claiming that their classmates said he looked “more handsome than all K-pop dudes”.

There were also those who offered suggestions on where netizens could find more men like him.

Some even noted that it was a missed opportunity to have actor Shawn Thia stand in for Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong — with the former having gone viral recently for his impressions of the PM.

In response to MS News‘ queries, Mysha said she captured the footage at the NDP rehearsal last Saturday (29 June).

The 15-year-old student said that since the video was shared, two users have reached out claiming the stand-in was their colleague and that they had shown him the video.

However, there were no updates on his reaction to the video.

Similar stand-ins at rehearsals have gone viral before

Of course, this isn’t the first time stand-ins for our presidents have gone viral during NDP rehearsals.

Last year, a video showing the stand-ins for former President Halimah Yacob and former PM Lee Hsien Loong similarly went viral.

The stand-in for Mdm Halimah had even donned a red blouse with a pearl necklace, emulating her sense of fashion.

