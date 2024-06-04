S’porean actor Shawn Thia dresses up like PM Lawrence Wong again, feeds alpacas in Slovenia

Singaporean Actor Shawn Thia dresses up like PM Lawrence Wong again

In April, local actor Shawn Thia amused netizens when he started sharing ‘Wawrence Long’ parodies of Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong.

Recently, the 28-year-old brought his humorous parodies to Slovenia.

Dressed up like PM Wong again, Shawn filmed himself feeding alpacas.

Shawn Thia dresses up like PM Lawrence Wong in ‘first official state visit’ since inauguration

On Monday (3 June), Shawn posted the skit, taken at what appears to be an alpaca ranch in Slovenia.

The video was in response to an earlier comment which read “first official state visit since becoming PM”.

He started the video by thanking everyone for their well wishes.

“Right now I’m in Slovenia building some diplomatic relationships with our new friends,” he said, referring to the alpacas next to him.

Shawn also emphasised that doing so with Singapore’s “foreign counterparts” was crucial, thus explaining his visit to the European country.

Similar to his previous parodies of PM Wong, Shawn wore a formal suit. He also had his hair combed back and wore a pair of rimless glasses, in true PM Wong style.

Netizens commended his dedication to parody

The clip later transitioned to several comical shots of Shawn with the alpacas.

One shot showed him taking a selfie with an alpaca, coupled with sparkly effects and a Mandarin song in the background.

In the comments, many netizens were amused by his resemblance to PM Wong.

One TikTok user even asked Shawn when he was going to collaborate with the PM himself.

Another commenter commended Shawn’s dedication to packing the suit and dress shoes for his trip.

Featured image adapted from @shawnthia on TikTok and Lawrence Wong on Instagram.