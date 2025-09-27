Man in M’sia considers divorce after wife pressures him to buy S$336K home & new car

Man distressed after wife asks him for S$336K home and car upgrade

A man in Malaysia turned to social media to vent his troubles after he was pressured by his wife to consider not only purchasing a home beyond their means, but also to upgrade her car.

Despite him sharing his concerns about such a large purchase, his wife still insisted.

Her insistence filled him with such apprehension about their marriage that he says he is now considering divorce.

Husband fears wife’s wishes may lead to financial ruin

In the anonymous post, the man shared that he makes around RM30,000 (S$9,100) a month while his wife makes RM5,000 (S$1,500).

With this, he thought he could begin planning and saving to buy a house within the RM600,000 (S$183,000) range.

Unfortunately, his wife had other plans, with her heart set on a house in Mont Kiara, Kuala Lumpur.

The property, which the man says could go for as high as RM1.1 million (S$336,000), has put a large strain on their relationship.

He said that if they really squeezed their bank accounts, including a commitment from his wife to contribute around RM1,500 (S$460) per month, he feels they could maybe get to around the RM900,000 (S$275,000) range.

The massive financial burden has him worried about his savings.

He also fears that he may go bankrupt if he ever lost his current job.

Man questions compatibility, considers divorce

The man added that he has other financial responsibilities, including a commitment to provide a monthly allowance for his parents as well as a mortgage on a Johor Bahru home.

In addition to the home purchase, his wife also said she wanted to upgrade her car from a Perodua Myvi to a Honda HR-V.

“She can save up to RM1,000 a month now,” he said of her financial situation.

“Sometimes, she swipes my card for her gas money and skincare products too.”

The couple often gets into arguments over money, said the man.

“Because of this, I think twice about adding her name to the property. She said I don’t love her,” he claims.

The mounting disagreements about their financial situation has him putting having children on the back burner.

He confessed that he has considered divorce, contemplating whether or not they are truly compatible.

Featured image adapted from RyanKing999 on Canva and xijian on Canva. Image for illustration purposes only.