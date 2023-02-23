Pringles Has Limited Edition Black Truffle & Fried Chicken Flavours, Apparently Available In S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Pringles Releases Limited Edition Flavours Like Black Truffle & Fried Chicken

Pringles is perhaps one of the more popular brands of chips in Singapore. You simply can’t go wrong with their delicious classic flavours like Sour Cream and Onion or Saucy BBQ.

However, the chips company also has a few limited edition flavours to please your tastebuds.

These flavours include Black Truffle, Golden Fried Chicken and Golden Cheesy Fries. They are apparently available at FairPrice, as well as online for purchase.

Unique chips flavours available for a limited time

According to Great Deals Singapore, limited edition Pringles flavours were spotted at FairPrice Canberra Plaza. The prices of the limited edition chips in-store are around S$2.70 to S$2.72.

These Pringles flavours have apparently been spotted at several other FairPrice outlets in Singapore.

Furthermore, these unique chip flavours are also available on e-commerce sites like Shopee, Lazada, and Amazon. They cost around S$2.70 to S$2.75.

There are a total of three limited edition Pringles flavours, namely:

Black Truffle

Golden Cheesy Fries

Golden Fried Chicken

The first flavour is the Black Truffle chips. With truffle being an extremely popular flavour, it’s about time Pringles joined in the trend to create some delicious truffle chips as well.

Next, we have the decadent flavours of cheese brought out through the unique Golden Cheesy Fries chips.

Last but not least, Golden Fried Chicken is a mouth-watering flavour that sounds almost too good to be true. Perhaps it’s even finger-lickin’ good.

Limited-edition chips cost S$2.70 to S$2.75

If you’re interested to give these unique flavours a taste, you can purchase them online on Amazon, Lazada and even Shopee. They are priced around S$2.70 to S$2.75.

Furthermore, according to a Facebook user, they are priced at S$2.70 in physical FairPrice stores.

Are there any other interesting limited-edition chip flavours you’ve heard of and would like to try? Let us know in the comments down below.

Featured image adapted from Shopee and Lazada.