Pritam Singh joins Eunos families on school holiday trip to Cameron Highlands, appreciation shown to parents

Pritam Singh and over 100 Eunos residents take school holiday trip to Cameron Highlands

Aljunied Member of Parliament (MP) Pritam Singh recently joined a host of families from his constituency on a scheduled school holiday trip to Cameron Highlands.

Dinner on the second night honoured the parents on the trip, complete with carnations for the mothers and chocolates for the fathers.

Pritam Singh tours Cameron Highlands tea plantation & sheep sanctuary with Eunos families

Last Friday (19 June), the Aljunied GRC Facebook page posted about the three-day, two-night trip.

Over 100 Eunos residents participated in the trip, which took place in the middle of the June school holidays.

This included several three-generation families, with elderly parents and young children enjoying quality time together.

Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh joined them on what he called a “well-deserved” break for everyone.

They visited the Cameron Highlands’ famed tea plantations and even fed some sheep at a sheep sanctuary.

“The superb cool weather was much needed and we all enjoyed ourselves and each other’s company!” Mr Singh said.

Eunos residents made friends with each other during holiday trip

At the dinner on day two, mothers received carnations while fathers were treated to chocolates as a small token of appreciation.

“The kids amongst us made new friends and so did the adults,” the Aljunied GRC page said, adding that the bonds formed pointed towards a stronger Eunos community.

According to a banner, the accommodation ticket prices were as follows:

Single-person room: S$505 per pax.

Twin/triple sharing room: S$410 per pax

Child with bed: S$365 per pax

Child without bed: S$285 per pax

The package also included most meals, a tour guide, and group travel insurance.

Also read: S’pore parents sell home & car for months-long roadtrip to Türkiye with kids, homeschool them along the way

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Featured image adapted from Aljunied GRC on Facebook.