Pritam Singh says concerns over jobs must be addressed in CECA debate, but should not justify racism

WP secretary-general says concerns over jobs, immigration should not be framed around race, despite warnings of foreign influence

Workers’ Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh has reiterated the party’s long-standing position that Singaporeans have legitimate concerns about jobs, immigration, and foreign talent. However, he stressed that these issues should never justify racism or xenophobia.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (17 June), Mr Singh shared an excerpt from a speech made by WP MP about five years ago.

They were speaking during a parliamentary debate on the India-Singapore Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

WP reiterates longstanding stance against racism in CECA debate

Mr Singh shared an excerpt from the debate in which the party acknowledged that Singaporeans have genuine economic concerns.

“The Workers’ Party accepts that genuine economic concerns exist, and that it is fair (for Singaporeans) to raise concerns about this,” he wrote.

However, Mr Singh stressed that such concerns should never be expressed through racism or xenophobia.

“We abhor and denounce the racism (arising from “CECA”) and xenophobia that has become a part of the public narrative in some quarters.”

Mr Singh said that some people had “gotten carried away”.

He pointed out how some are resorting to “loose and vile language online” as an outlet for their frustrations.

Mr Singh added that some even extend such behaviour into the real world.

“This can never be right, and must also be rejected and condemned,” he said.

Says concerns over foreign talent remain relevant today

The Member of Parliament (MP) recalled that Parliament debated CECA and issues surrounding foreign talent.

The debate followed a motion filed by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

Several WP MPs had spoken during the debate, he noted, adding that many of the points raised then remain relevant today.

Mr Singh acknowledged that Singaporeans still face concerns over employment, immigration, and the country’s Total Fertility Rate (TFR).

However, he also maintained that these issues should be discussed openly without targeting any racial group.

Recent anti-Indian posts may not have emerged organically

Mr Singh also referred to recent incidents in which the Government directed social media companies to remove anti-Indian posts originating from China that targeted Singapore’s Indian community.

He went on to highlight a series of articles published by Lianhe Zaobao (LHZB), Singapore’s main Chinese-language broadsheet.

Mr Singh said the articles suggested that the anti-Indian posts did not arise spontaneously.

According to Mr Singh, one LHZB writer described the posts as being linked to a “perfect propaganda campaign”.

He added that the writer alleged that this was carried out in the wake of the commercial success of the Teochew-language blockbuster film “Dear You” in China.

Mr Singh said some Singaporeans may simply see it as a heartfelt and culturally significant movie in China.

However, he added that others might interpret it as a “cognitive warfare campaign” given the country’s multiracial social fabric.

“Reflecting on these issues as a Singaporean living in a multiracial society, one can feel like a pawn on someone else’s multi-dimensional chessboard.”

National identity should come before ancestry

He said a commentary published by LHZB best captured how Singaporeans should approach questions of identity.

Quoting the article, he highlighted the writer’s view that they were “a Singaporean first”, before identifying as a Chinese Singaporean with ancestral roots in China.

He argued that the same principle should apply regardless of ethnicity or country of birth.

Mr Singh said Indian Singaporeans, Filipino Singaporeans, Myanmar Singaporeans, Vietnamese Singaporeans and Pakistani Singaporeans should likewise see themselves as Singaporeans first.

“I do not believe LHZB sought to do more than to stump for a multi-racial Singapore, which must focus on its own nation-building agenda,” Mr Singh added.

“Not a simple endeavour by any stretch, and one that must be defined, driven and determined by Singaporeans.”

Conversations on jobs and immigration must not target racial groups

Concluding his post, Mr Singh said Singapore should remain alert to the possibility of foreign influence.

However, he also urged continued honest conversations about issues affecting Singaporeans.

These include job insecurity, immigration, foreign talent, and the country’s declining birth rate.

However, he stressed that such discussions “must never be framed, book-ended or defined to target any racial group”.

“This is even as we should be aware of those who may try to do so, or those who underestimate how it can derail our sense of what it means to be a Singaporean first.”

Also Read: SPF blocks online posts targeting Indian community in S’pore, content likely originated from China-based platform

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Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on YouTube and ThinkChina.