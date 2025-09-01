Malaysian influencer gets asked for proof that her order was missing to get refund

Ordering food delivery is supposed to be convenient, but one Malaysian influencer recently found herself in a “ridiculous” situation she described as a “meme” in real life.

On 26 Aug, influencer Ah Lee shared a Facebook video recounting how her craving for Hokkien mee turned into a comedy of errors after her order went missing.

The post has since gone viral, racking up more than 686,000 views.

Influencer doesn’t find order at her doorstep

According to her, she had placed a ShopeeFood order for Hokkien mee, which cost RM33 (S$10).

About half an hour later, the delivery rider sent her a photo of her order to show that it had been delivered.

However, when she went outside to collect it, there was nothing there.

Puzzled, she looked closer at the picture and realised that the background didn’t match her house.

“It was fake, delivered to the wrong place,” she speculated.

“The person who got my Hokkien mee must be enjoying it right now, maybe even slurping it down nonstop,” she said.

Influencer asked to send proof to receive refund

Ah Lee tried to call and message the delivery rider, but he never answered.

Not wanting to make things complicated for the rider, she turned to ShopeeFood’s customer service for a refund for her missing order.

That was when the situation got even more bizarre.

“I told customer service I never received my food,” she said. “They said, ‘Please send us a photo as proof.'”

Ah Lee was left speechless, wondering how she was supposed to prove something she never received.

“Do you mean I should upload my blood sugar test to prove that I’m starving so you’ll know I didn’t eat that damn food?” she questioned.

Influencer sent a photo in hopes of getting a refund

Though frustrated, Ah Lee admitted she eventually snapped a photo just to try her luck for the refund.

“I’m just a thrifty little girl trying to save money,” she explained.

She then addressed ShopeeFood, saying that though she doesn’t know if what she sent counts as evidence, she has done her part.

“I can’t exactly go to the police just because I didn’t get my damn noodles, right?” she said in frustration.

She added, “Malaysia really is full of surprises. Please just refund me quickly — this is absurd enough already.”

