‘Adults behaving like kids’: Disorderly PropertyLimBrothers lo hei event slammed by netizens

Less than a month after being in the news for a cheating scandal, real estate agency PropertyLimBrothers has drawn criticism from netizens for a recent office lo hei event.

Footage that the company posted on social media depicted a disorderly scene, with exuberant staff throwing food at one another.

Food flies through the air at PropertyLimBrothers lo hei event

For the uninitiated, lo hei means “tossing up good fortune” in Cantonese, and is a Chinese New Year (CNY) tradition typically conducted in gatherings of family, friends and colleagues.

Participants usually toss the ingredients of plates of yusheng high in the air, uttering auspicious sayings.

However, during the lo hei on 12 Feb, several PropertyLimBrothers staff were seen tossing food at one another instead.

This prompted others to dodge the flying morsels.

Another clip posted on Instagram showed the lo hei going out of control, with food and even a plate from one table being flung to another table.

Staff seen shielding themselves, man covers head with plastic bag

Ostensibly to protect themselves, some staff shielded their faces with plastic lids.

Better still, a man was seen covering his whole head with a plastic bag.

Others had to remove stray specks of food from their clothes and hair.

Netizens slam PropertyLimBrothers staff over lo hei behaviour

While PropertyLimBrothers appeared to have limited comments on the relevant Facebook and Instagram posts, netizens had plenty to say when the video was posted to Reddit.

Several slammed the staff for their behaviour, describing it as childish.

Many also criticised them for “wasting food”, pointing out that this was not auspicious.

Noting that throwing food meant throwing luck away, one user commented, “No wonder they’re so unlucky”, possibly referring to the cheating scandal involving its former CEO and vice-president for strategy.

A few compared the event to a similarly rowdy lo hei at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), with one snidely suggesting the company could recruit from the university.

Also noted was the staff member with a plastic bag over his head, with a commenter quipping that he was “the smartest person in the company”.

But some netizens saw no issue with the lo hei, describing it as “pretty standard” and accusing Redditors of making a fuss.

Another user claimed that the purpose of lo hei was to waste food to display abundance. Thus, it was “stupid” to complain about wasting food.

One defended the staff, saying that they should be allowed to “blow off steam” after experiencing “stressful times”.

NTU students also criticised for rowdy lo hei

The incident took place one day after NTU students were criticised for rowdy behaviour and wasting food at their hall lo hei 11 Feb.

A spokesperson for the university said it takes concerns about food waste seriously.

The students will be counselled over their behaviour, the spokesperson added.

