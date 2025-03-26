PSI reading reaches moderate levels in S’pore on 26 March

Hazy skies return to Singapore as PSI reaches moderate levels

Just as Singapore bid farewell to the monsoon surge, hazy skies have made a comeback.

On Wednesday (26 March) morning, a visible haze blanketed the island, with the Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) hitting moderate levels between 51 and 100 at 9am.

According to the National Environment Agency (NEA), the 24-hour PSI readings ranged from 63 to 77 at 2pm, with central Singapore recording the highest levels.

Despite the slight haze, one-hour PM2.5 concentration readings remained normal across the island.

The one-hour PM2.5 readings measure fine particulate matter levels over a shorter period and provide a real-time snapshot of air quality, helping people decide whether it’s safe to go outdoors.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour PSI forecast offers a broader overview but is less responsive to immediate changes.

PSI increase likely due to “accumulation of particulate matter” over Singapore

In response to MS News‘ queries, NEA said the increase in PSI was likely due to an “accumulation of particulate matter under light wind conditions over Singapore.”

NEA noted that there has been an “escalation in the hotspot and smoke haze situation in the Mekong sub-region”, which includes Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Cambodia.

However, NEA clarified that there is no clear evidence of haze drifting from the Mekong sub-region to Singapore, as regional winds continue blowing from the northwest and northeast.

Readings expected to improve in the afternoon: NEA

While hazy conditions persisted in the morning, NEA expects air quality to improve later in the day as winds strengthen.

The southern ASEAN region is also forecasted to see more showers in the coming days, which will likely keep regional hotspot activity low and help clear the haze.

