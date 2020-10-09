Student Was Late & Stuck At Bus Stop Without Phone 45 Minutes Away From School

Being late for a national examination is arguably one of the most nightmarish things that could happen in one’s life as a student.

After all, these major examinations play a critical role in determining what comes next.

Last Friday (2 Oct) morning, 12-year-old Jacinta Oriole Putri was set to sit for her PSLE mathematics paper. However, a series of unfortunate miscommunications led to her running late for her exam.

Thankfully, a couple noticed the predicament she was in and helped to call for a Grab ride to send her to school. Because of their kind act, Jacinta made it to school on time for her exams.

Student was running late for PSLE exams after miscommunication

It was only the 2nd day of the PSLE written exams. Any student would understandably be antsy and nervous.

However, on Friday (2 Oct) morning, primary 6 student Jacinta was especially anxious.

According to The Pride, the 12-year-old was supposed to meet up with her friends at a bus stop. However, Jacinta’s friends did not turn up due to miscommunication and lost track of time as he was waiting.

Before she knew it, it was already 7am and her PSLE paper was starting in 30 minutes. Her bus ride to school, however, would take 45 minutes.

Frantic and stuck at the bus stop without a phone, the student approached a couple walking by.

Couple helps late PSLE student call Grab ride

Shradha and her husband happened to be out for a walk that morning when Jacinta asked if she could borrow a phone to call her parents, reported The Pride.

Sensing the distress that the girl was in, Shradha asked her what was wrong.

After relaying her predicament to the couple, Jacinta tried to contact her parents multiple times but to no avail.

Realising the urgency of the situation, the couple spared no time to book her a Grab ride.

Source

After that, her husband messaged Jacinta’s father to inform him of what had happened.

Source

Thanks to the couple, Jacinta was able to make it to school in time for her PSLE exams.

Shradha’s sincerity was evident as she even called the Grab driver when the journey was over to ensure the girl arrived safely at school.

Father shows appreciation for kind couple

According to The Pride, Shradha thought nothing of her kind gesture, saying as a mother herself, she can understand how stressed Jacinta was in that predicament.

Jacinta’s father was so appreciative of the couple’s help that he made a TikTok video to thank them for their kindness.

Source

In the video, he expressed his gratefulness towards the couple and said they were an “inspiration to do good”.

Source

He believes that the kindness extended to his daughter that day is an example of how we should help each other, regardless of race, religion, and nationality.

Kudos to the couple for their kindness

We’re glad Jacinta managed to make it for her PSLE exams in time.

Putting ourselves in Jacinta and her father’s shoes, we can imagine just how grateful they are for the simple act of kindness by the couple.

Kudos to Shradha and her husband for showing us how small actions like lending a phone can go a long way.

