PSP laments lack of public statement after police & AGC conclude investigations into Bukit Gombak harassment incident 

PSP laments lack of public report after PAP & PSP volunteers harassment probe

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has expressed disappointment over the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision not to issue a public statement after investigations into a harassment incident in January drew to a close.

In a social media post on Friday (29 Aug), PSP shared that four of its members and volunteers had received phone calls from the police informing them that no charges would be filed in relation to the incident in Bukit Gombak.

The PSP noted that the absence of an official report leaves “many unanswered questions”, including allegations of physical violence, intimidating behaviour, and harassment.

PSP disappointed by lack of report, highlights reputational impact

In its social media post, PSP argued that a full report by the relevant agencies would allow “the whole truth” to come to light.

In contrast, the absence of said document leaves clouds lingering above volunteers from both parties.

“A cloud is left hanging over all of the individuals involved if such questions are not fully dealt with,” PSP said.

PSP also highlighted that a lack of public statement could deter Singaporeans from volunteering for the Opposition.

PSP will not pursue matter further & will focus on more pressing matters

Despite unresolved questions, PSP said that they do not “plan to pursue this matter further”.

“Harassment has no place in politics, and we hope all parties will ensure such incidents do not happen again,” the statement read.

There is no room for political intimidation in Singapore,” the party reiterated, before thanking its volunteers and affirming that it will now focus on issues “of far greater importance to Singaporeans“.

PSP & PAP volunteers alleged harassment

The incident happened during a walkabout at Goodview Garden — located in Bukit Gombak — on 4 Jan 2025.

PSP volunteers alleged they were harassed and intimidated by volunteers from the People’s Action Party. At the same time, PAP officeholders accused PSP volunteers of slapping, manhandling, and insulting their volunteers.

