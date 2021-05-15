Ong Ye Kung Says Public Transport Is “Very Safe” If Conditions Are Met

The recent tightening of measures has thrust the issue of public transport back into the limelight.

Even though social gatherings have been limited, trains and buses have operated normally without restrictions on the number of commuters.

During the press conference by the Multi-Ministry Taskforce on Friday (14 May), Minister Ong Ye Kung stressed that public transport can remain safe if commuters refrain from talking and keep their masks on.

This comes as a response to a question of possible measures to limit crowds on public transport.

Ventilation in trains are ‘very good”

Speaking to members of the media, Minister Ong says trains in Singapore have been designed to completely replenish the air in carriages every 6 minutes.

The outgoing Transport Minister explained that ventilation in trains is “very good”, even without taking into account the opening and closing of train doors.

If commuters cooperate by not talking and donning masks at all times, Minister Ong is confident that public transport can remain safe.

Crowding on public transport is monitored and controlled

He also shared that Land Transport Authority (LTA) had been monitoring commuter volumes at all stations and that they have been operating at around 70% of pre-Covid levels.

This figure apparently drops to ~40 per cent for travels into the central business district as reported by the LTA.

LTA has also been monitoring crowding on trains and observed that crowding usually happens at particular stations at certain timings.

These crowds would then disperse once the train reaches the next station.

Remain vigilant during your travels

It is highly encouraged that we stay home during the ‘Phase 2 Heightened Measures’ period, going out only for essential reasons.

Although it is a setback in the fight against the pandemic, we will need to remain vigilant and disciplined so we can put this past us too.

Kudos to everyone involved in containing the current uptick of cases. Hopefully, this will be the first and last time this happens.

