Man in M’sia pays S$0.49 for pufferfish worth S$490, shop urges him to come forward

Man pays aquarium store S$0.49 for pufferfish that costs S$490

An aquarium in Selangor, Malaysia is appealing for a customer to come forward after he walked away with an ornamental pufferfish worth RM1,600 (S$490), but paid only RM1.60 (S$0.49) due to a transfer error.

The fish in question was a redline pufferfish, a rare ornamental freshwater species prized among hobbyists for its unique markings and scarcity.

According to the shop owner, the incident happened last Sunday (14 Sept) at around 2pm.

He told Sin Chew Daily that the customer used the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app to pay, but the payment speaker was out of battery and the cashier did not verify the amount.

As a result, the customer left with the fish while the shop only received RM1.60.

Shop owner hopes to find customer

Fins AquaWorld later shared a Facebook post appealing for the customer to contact them as soon as possible.

Many netizens questioned why the staff had failed to verify the transaction, to which the store admitted it was their mistake.

The owner stressed that the post was not meant to shame the buyer, but simply to reach him so he could pay the outstanding balance.

“If the customer sees the post, please contact us quickly to make up the difference. Otherwise, this fish will truly be the most expensive gift I’ve ever given,” he told Sin Chew Daily.

Sparks debate on who is to blame

The case sparked debate online over whether the fault lay with the customer or the cashier.

Some netizens emphasised the importance of having a working payment speaker, while others expressed hope that the underpayment was just an honest mistake so the store would not suffer a heavy loss.

