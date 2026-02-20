Pull&Bear closing last S’pore store on 22 Feb, returns can be made at Zara VivoCity

Pull&Bear closing last store in VivoCity after 20 years in S’pore

Fashion retailer Pull&Bear will join the long list of brands that have exited the Singapore market recently when it shutters its last store in VivoCity in just days.

Pull&Bear announced this in a notice on its Singapore website, saying its stores would close on Sunday (22 Feb).

Returns & customer service still available

According to the message, customers may still return their purchases made online and in physical stores.

These returns can be processed at the Zara store in VivoCity.

Its customer service team will also be available for queries at contact.sg@pullandbear.com.

Online purchases are no longer available at the Singapore website.

No reason was given for its impending closure.

Pull&Bear entered S’pore market in 2006

Pull&Bear, which targets younger shoppers, was founded in 1991 as part of Spanish multinational clothing group Inditex, according to its US website.

Inditex also owns brands such as Zara, Massimo Dutti, Bershka and Stradivarius.

Pull&Bear ventured into the Singapore market in 2006, opening its flagship store in VivoCity.

It proceeded to open more stores in locations including Ion Orchard, Bugis+ and Ngee Ann City.

However, all three stores are now listed on Google Maps as “Permanently Closed”.

Parent group closed 132 stores worldwide in 1 year

Inditex said in its nine-month fiscal report for last year that it closed 132 stores worldwide between 31 Oct 2024 and 31 Oct 2025.

12 of these stores were Pull&Bear stores, with 23 Massimo Dutti stores, 60 Zara stores and six Stradivarius stores also shuttered.

The group had 5,527 stores on 31 Oct 2025, down from the 5,659 stores it had a year before that.

In Singapore, it has closed all its Bershka outlets, with those in Ion Orchard, Bugis+ and VivoCity listed as “Permanently Closed”.

Likewise, Stradivarius has also pulled out from the Singapore market, with all three of its stores here closed for good.

Inditex said its “optimisation of stores” is ongoing, and is expected to “drive further gains in store productivity”.

