‘Daylight robbery’: Residents criticise new Punggol autonomous shuttle service’s S$4 fare ahead of April launch

Singapore residents criticise new Punggol autonomous shuttle service for ‘completely unreasonable’ pricing

Following the announcement of the new autonomous shuttles that are launching in Punggol on 1 Apr, Singaporeans have come online to vent their frustrations towards the new initiative.

In a post on the Facebook page Umbrage Singapore on Thursday (5 Mar), one Singapore resident questioned the S$4 flat fee of the new automated vehicle (AV) service, calling it “completely unreasonable”.

OP calls S$4 shuttle fare ‘daylight robbery’

In the post, the Original Poster (OP) argued that the S$4 charge per person per trip was excessive for what is meant to be a neighbourhood transport service.

“For a family of four, that’s S$16 for a single ride — completely unreasonable for something that’s supposed to serve residents,” the OP said.

He also suggested that waiting times could be long, which might make the service “a total waste of both time and money”.

“Frankly, this project is a failure and does little to genuinely benefit the residents of Punggol,” the OP added.

Some netizens say they would rather take public transport

The post quickly drew several comments, with several netizens saying they do not expect to use the service.

Some suggested “boycotting” the project altogether, arguing that existing public transport options are cheaper and more reliable.

One netizen added that Punggol residents will likely not use the service, given the price.

One resident said they initially assumed the shuttle rides would be free, adding that they would likely continue relying on buses and the MRT instead.

A few commenters also questioned the value of the service, noting that regular public transport fares are generally more affordable.

They hoped the authorities might review the pricing structure if the service proves unpopular.

Government says many residents support AV trials

The announcement for the autonomous shuttles being available for public rides was made in parliament on Wednesday (4 Mar), with Acting Minister of Transport Jeffrey Siow sharing that the Government has “experimented” with AVs since 2013.

Trials of the Punggol service began in Sept 2025, with rides initially offered by invitation only.

“The AV trials have been running smoothly and safely, and many Punggol residents have expressed strong support,” Mr Siow said.

He added that residents had asked both him and Ms Sun Xueling when they would be able to start taking rides.

From 1 April, the autonomous shuttle service will open to the public on a “sign-up basis”. Members of the public can register online for rides from 25 Mar.

Rides will be temporarily free during the trial phase before revenue service — including the S$4 fare — begins.

“We expect revenue service for these two routes to begin from mid 2026 at a flat fare of $4 per passenger,” the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said.

“This will enhance connectivity to key amenities and transport nodes for residents within Punggol, and cut their travel times on public transport by up to 15 minutes.”

More autonomous vehicle trials planned across Singapore

“If all goes well, I intend to trial AVs in other parts of Singapore. We are considering Sentosa, Tuas, Mandai, and others, as possibilities,” added Mr Siow.

This is dependent on the interest from AV companies and the commuters in those areas, he said.

Separately, LTA plans to trial automated buses in the second half of 2026.

The trials will involve Bus Service 400 in Marina Bay and Bus Service 191 in one-north.

