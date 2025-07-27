New Punggol Coast Hawker Centre opens with 40 food stalls, S$1 drinks & return of 50-year-old braised duck stall

New Punggol Coast Hawker Centre seats 576 and features 40 food stalls

Punggol Coast Hawker Centre has opened its doors in the heart of Punggol Digital District, offering residents and foodies 40 stalls to choose from — including the long-awaited return of a 50-year-old braised duck stall.

Located at 2 Punggol Way, Punggol Coast Hawker Centre seats up to 576 diners and is operated by Kopitiam under the FairPrice Group, said a press release by JTC.

Its launch on 25 July marks the start of operations for Singapore’s newest hawker space, which combines heritage eats, emerging hawkers, as well as AI-powered tech.

50-year-old braised duck stall makes comeback

Among the highlights is also the revival of South Buona Vista Braised Duck, which shuttered earlier last year.

The 50-year-old stall — known for its tender duck infused with star anise, cloves and cinnamon — now makes its return at this new location, drawing in long-time fans.

The centre also houses popular names like MICHELIN Bib Gourmand Singapore Fried Hokkien Mee and MICHELIN Selected Hock Hai (Hong Lim) Curry Chicken, alongside fresh faces such as What The Puff and Hee Hee Hee Steamed Fish & Seafood.

AI tech helps manage queues and cleanliness

Unlike typical hawker centres, the new facility also features advanced AI video analytics. These help operators monitor crowd flow, queue lengths and safety hazards like spills or fires — allowing staff to respond quickly and efficiently.

Stallholders can also access customer pattern data to improve manpower planning and reduce waiting times.

Drinks from S$1 and community perks

Food at the hawker centre is also kept affordable. A cup of Kopi-O or Teh-O starts from $1, and full breakfast sets are also available from S$2.20.

Concession cardholders can enjoy rice set meals from as low as S$1.50, and every stall will offer value meals priced at S$3.50 or below.

The centre supports cash, SGQR and FPG app payments, with the latter allowing diners to redeem Linkpoints for discounts.

An event space on-site is also available for community use. For the first six months, it will feature an AR mural that brings nostalgic drawings of childhood games and snacks to life.

To celebrate its launch, the hawker centre hosted an “All Things Digital” carnival on 26 and 27 July, featuring AR games, robotics challenges and prizes worth up to S$5,000.

Also read: South Buona Vista Braised Duck Closing Down On 7 Feb After 55 Years Of Operations

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JTC on Facebook and JTC on Facebook.