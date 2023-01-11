6-Year-Old Punggol HDB Has ‘Mouldy’ Exterior, MP Says Repair Tender Happening In 2023

Resident Complains of ‘Mouldy’ Exterior At 6-Year-Old HDB Block In Punggol

Last week, a complaint regarding an estate in Sengkang having a “mouldy” exterior went viral. Sengkang MP Jamus Lim has since responded to the incident, sharing that they’re planning on accelerating repair plans.

More recently, another resident staying in northeast Singapore shared a similar sight in the estate of Punggol.

In a Facebook post on Monday (9 Jan), the user bemoaned the condition of an HDB block, which exterior appeared stained.

Punggol West MP Sun Xueling has responded to comments on the matter, stating that a repair tender would be underway this year.

Punggol resident complains of ‘mouldy’ exterior on HDB facade

On Monday (9 Jan), a netizen named James Ng took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to express his dissatisfaction with the exterior of Block 233 Sumang Lane, located in Punggol West.

According to Mr Ng, the estate has merely been around for six years. Yet despite its relatively young age, Mr Ng pointed out that several pillars have already begun sporting irregular patches.

Almost rust-like in colour, they gave the HDB block’s facade a ‘mouldy’ appearance.

The lintel above some of the windows ended up with the same fate too, despite how thin they were. Many of them looked worn down and had a grey appearance.

One side of the block, eerily enough, had a brown patch in the shape of a cross.

“Another soon-to-be haunted HDB,” Mr Ng lamented.

Speaking to MS News, he noted that the situation hasn’t improved as of Wednesday (11 Jan).

Repair tender to be underway in 2023

The post has since garnered significant attention on Facebook, with many remarking on the block’s condition.

A few users suggested that the poor state of the pillars could be due to the humid weather.

It could also be a result of the HDB block’s proximity to water, they added.

Another netizen commented that the situation may be a result of irregularities in the paint application process.

Responding to a comment in which she was tagged, Punggol West MP Sun Xue Ling shared that a tender for repair and redecoration (R&R) works at the estate is happening this year.

MS News has reached out to the Pasir Ris-Punggol Town Council for a statement on the matter.

