New Punggol HDB Will Have Smart Parking That Makes Finding Lots Easier

Parking can be a rather frustrating task, especially when finding empty lots or encountering a faulty gantry.

The Housing Development Board (HDB) may be able to solve these problems with smart parking solutions at a new Punggol HDB estate.

On trial from 4 Jan 2021, the system features a gantry-less entry and exit, as well as indicators that’ll make finding lots a lot easier.

Punggol HDB carpark won’t have entry & exit barriers

In a press release, HDB announced upcoming trials of a new smart parking system at Punggol Northshore Residences I and II.

Promising a seamless experience, the entry and exit points won’t have the traditional gantry barriers.

Source

Motorists will thus no longer have to wait for the reader to scan their IU, and let them pass. No more fishing around for a cashcard either, if the scanner doesn’t work.

Perhaps such a system will help to reduce tailgating incidents too.

For those who worry about speeding vehicles, there are evidently still humps to slow them down.

LED indicators help you spot an empty lot from afar

Ever since shopping mall carparks installed LED indicator lights, finding a parking spot has been much easier.

Soon, residents of Punggol Northshore will be able to enjoy the same luxury, once HDB has implemented similar features at their carpark.

Source

A green light indicates that a lot is available for short-term parking, while an amber light symbolises a season parking lot. Occupied lots will have their lights switched off.

What sets the system apart is that the colours can change according to real-time demands. For example, if there are more short-term visitors earlier in the day, more green lights will be up.

But as evening comes and more residents return home, HDB will switch the empty lots’ lights to amber, to increase the number of season parking lots.

Smart parking app gives real-time updates

While an IU reader will still be in place to charge for parking, motorists are encouraged to download the Parking @ HDB app for alternative payment options.

So instead of leaving their cash cards in the IU for deduction, they can pay via the app using their debit or credit cards.

This will prevent inconveniences caused from insufficient funds in cash cards. Rushing to find a top-up machine nearby will be a thing of the past.

The app will let you know when you have started the session, so you can keep track of your parking duration.

Source

A notification will appear at the end of your parking session, with the amount you’ll have to pay for the duration there.

Source

Smart cameras in the carpark will also notify drivers should they park in an unauthorised lot, allowing them to move before a fine is incurred.

To encourage motorists to try out the app, HDB is offering free parking for the first 3 sessions booked via the platform.

Potential future of parking in S’pore

While the trial will only begin at 1 Punggol Northshore carpark, HDB hopes to expand the system to more carparks in the vicinity, and eventually across Singapore.

Should reception be positive, this might be the future of parking in our modern city.

Would you like to see this system in your neighbourhood? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from HDB.