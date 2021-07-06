Motorcycle Parking Lot In Punggol HDB Car Park Has Sofas & Drawers

In space-constrained Singapore, residents looking for respite tend to head over to the many parks in our little red dot to get some rest and relaxation.

But those seeking more privacy and convenience may turn to creative ways instead, like these folks in Punggol who spruced up a motorcycle parking lot.

Complete with a sofa and drawer cabinet, the seemingly empty space is now a cosy lepak corner.

Punggol motorcycle parking lot transformed to lounge with sofas

On Saturday (4 Jul), the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page shared photos of the motorcycle parking-lot-cum-lounge.

According to the post, the location of the lot is at Block 292 Punggol Central, deck 1A.

Besides the furniture, various helmets and food delivery bags are visible in the area.

Thus, it’s likely that delivery riders have been using the space to take breaks amidst their hectic schedules.

The Housing & Development Board’s (HDB) parking rules currently don’t list setting up a lepak corner as an offence.

Only their ruling for businesses in car parks states that there shouldn’t be any tables, chairs or tents on the premises, though we’re unsure if it applies in this case.

MS News has contacted the relevant Town Council and HDB for comments and will update the article accordingly.

Netizens applaud savvy use of space

Despite the seemingly incriminating post, netizens were quick to point out that this reimagination of space is a smart move and can be a common area for neighbours to come together.

Netizens noted how clean and tidy the area is, therefore posing no problems to the neighbourhood in general.

Some even suggested implementing such rest areas in more car parks as an opportunity to make better use of the space.

A chance to better utilise extra spaces

Considering that delivery riders are always on the move, such rest areas at HDB car parks may not be too bad an idea.

After all, there surely must be some parking lots we could spare for them in the multi-storey public facility.

We hope that the authorities can take a favourable view of this and perhaps take the opportunity to adapt to the needs of the community at large.

