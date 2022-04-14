Punggol Pasar Malam Postponed Till Further Notice, Visit Other Bazaars Instead

Punggol Pasar Malam Set To Happen On 17 Apr Postponed Indefinitely

Indulging in delicious food and sweet treats has always been the main highlight of pasar malams. While residents in Punggol may have looked forward to a bustling bazaar close to home, sad to say, they’ll have to postpone their plans for now.

TLK Events and Lighting – the organiser of the event – announced the postponement of the Punggol Pasar Malam until further notice.

On the bright side, Singapore residents can still visit other ongoing bazaars in the city.

Punggol pasar malam postponed

In a Facebook post on Thursday (14 Apr), event organiser TLK Events and Lighting announced the postponement of the Punggol Pasar Malam.

The unprecedented move was apparently caused by unforeseen circumstances.

Despite the postponement, there’s no need to fret as the organisers still have upcoming events. Interested vendors can also reach out to the team to join the Tampines Blk 826 event from 23 Apr to 8 May.

Other pasar malams still open

If you’ve loved visiting the pasar malams that have sprung up in the past few days, you can still check them out across the island. Perhaps you’ll even find one close to home in the upcoming months.

Here’s a list of current and upcoming pasar malams in Singapore:

AMK pasar malam (until 24 April)

Block 449 Clementi Central (13 Apr to 3 May)

Block 826 Tampines Street 81 (23 Apr to 8 May)

Outside Tampines MRT (28 May to 16 Jun)

Outside Sengkang MRT (18 Jun to 3 Jul)

Tanjong Pagar Plaza ( 9 to 13 May, 16 to 20 May, 23 to 27 May)

Mini Ramadan Bazaar at The Grandstand Turf City (ongoing)

Like the traditional night markets, you’ll find classics like Ramly burgers, sweet potato balls, and various fritters on sale at most of these locations.

True to the old-school style of pasar malams, you may even find affordable home essentials, tech accessories, and plants. It’s the best time to scour for deals, especially if you’re a seasoned bargain hunter.

Hope the pasar malam will make its comeback soon

For North-Easties, the massive pasar malam at Punggol has been an event many look forward to due to the wide variety of items on sale.

Especially during the ongoing fasting month, residents appreciate the comfort food available at affordable prices.

Let’s hope it’ll make a comeback soon, so folks in Punggol can enjoy the pasar malam atmosphere and deals again.

Featured image adapted from past TLK Events and Lighting on Facebook, from past events.