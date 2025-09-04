Xi Jinping & Putin caught on hot mic discussing organ transplants & immortality

Putin & Xi Jinping discuss organ transplants & immortality, caught on broadcast

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin were caught on camera discussing organ transplants and the possibility of immortality as they walked side by side to view a military parade on Wednesday (3 Sept).

The remarks came during a visit to China’s Tiananmen Square, where the leaders joined a delegation — including North Korean ruler Kim Jong-un — to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

According to The Japan Times, the conversation was intended to be private, but was instead broadcast to the world.

Leaders known for long terms in office talk life extension

During the walk, Putin’s interpreter was heard saying: “As biotechnology develops, people can keep replacing their organs through transplantation and keep getting younger, even achieve immortality.”

Xi then responded: “There are estimates that humans can live up to 150 years old during this century.”

Kim, who had been walking alongside them, appeared curious about the conversation, though it is unclear whether it was translated for him.

The moment was streamed by China’s state broadcaster CCTV and picked up by international media, including AP and Reuters.

Both leaders are known for their extended tenures: Xi abolished term limits in 2018, allowing him to rule indefinitely, while Putin has taken similar steps to maintain power.

Russia-China relations at ‘unprecedentedly high level’

According to CNN, Russia recently struck a deal to build a natural gas pipeline to China via Mongolia.

Speaking on the project, Putin described Russia-China relations as being at an “unprecedentedly high level”.

Russia has sought new buyers for its gas after European partners diversified their energy sources, a shift partly driven by the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times reported that Russian gas exports to Europe are at their lowest in half a century.

Trump accuses leaders of conspiring against the US

Despite previously expressing close ties to both Putin and Kim, United States (US) President Donald Trump has taken a confrontational stance.

The BBC reported that he accused the leaders of conspiring against the US, writing on social media:

Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un as you conspire against the United States of America.

Trump has also imposed heavy tariffs on China, threatening trade between the two economic superpowers.

His latest meeting with Putin in Alaska in mid-August ended without a deal, and North Korea reportedly rejected letters from Trump in June despite his prior claims of exchanging correspondence with Kim.