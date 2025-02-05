Python seemingly attempts ‘rope climb’ by coiling around vine in Ulu Sembawang canal

Man spots python around vine in Ulu Sembawang canal, thinks it’s good luck

On the seventh day of Chinese New Year, a man spotted a python ‘climbing rope’ in a canal.

This sighting occurred on 4 Feb at around 8.30am.

The 43-year-old engineer, who wishes to be identified as Mr T, encountered the snake while travelling along the Ulu Sembawang Park Connector path.

Mr T told MS News that the snake, which he identified as a reticulated python, had already attracted the attention of another passerby when he arrived.

In his photos, the python appeared to be inside a canal with steep walls where overgrown plants hung down from above.

It looked to be a very dark colour, nearly black, in the pictures shared on the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group.

The snake had coiled its long, patterned serpentine body along several thin stems, presumably having made the climb from the bottom of the canal.

When Mr T saw it, the python had ceased moving. Instead, it hung on the vines completely still.

Mr T called the encounter “awesome and very special” and shared that this was his first ever python sighting in Singapore.

Furthermore, an uncle told him that spotting it was good luck as it is now the Year of the Snake.

Netizens joke that snakes know it’s their year

The animal lovers of the Singapore Wildlife Sightings Facebook group expressed their awe in the comments.

One netizen said the python was “beautifully coiled around such a thin plant”.

Another joked that the snake showed up to wish humanity a happy birthday — likely alluding to the Chinese folk goddess who created humans on the seventh day of Chinese New Year.

A third user remarked on the abundance of snake sightings posted in the Facebook group recently.

They humorously said that the snakes knew it was their year in the limelight.

