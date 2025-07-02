Python hides under car after fight with 4m-long king cobra at Old Upper Thomson Road

Python flees after tussle with king cobra at Old Upper Thomson Road, passer-by ‘tosses’ it back into bush

It’s not every day you witness a wildlife showdown straight out of National Geographic, but for one resident along Old Upper Thomson Road, nature’s chaos has practically become part of the neighbourhood routine.

Recently, the homeowner captured jaw-dropping CCTV footage of a ferocious fight between a 2.5m-long reticulated python and a massive 4m Sunda king cobra.

The dramatic scene unfolded on Sunday (29 June) at around 3.40pm, right outside a row of private residences.

Python & king cobra tussle at Old Upper Thomson Road

Sharing the footage on Reddit’s r/singapore on 1 July, user u/kenryuuT said he had been reviewing CCTV to figure out how a python ended up nearly slithering into his neighbour’s home.

Instead, what he found was a full-on wildlife standoff.

The video shows a python emerging from the bushes, already locked in a deadly struggle with the much larger king cobra, which had sunk its fangs into the python and refused to let go.

Miraculously, the python broke free from the cobra’s grip and slithered across the road, straight into OP’s neighbour’s home compound.

The king cobra wasn’t ready to give up, though. It followed the python onto the road, pausing as if contemplating whether to follow it into the house.

However, the arrival of a few cars startled the cobra, causing it to retreat hastily into nearby bushes.

OP theorised that if the car hadn’t been there, the cobra might have continued its pursuit.

“Kings are intelligent creatures,” they said.

OP’s neighbour startled by ‘unwanted’ guest

Meanwhile, OP’s neighbour got quite the shock when they discovered the python taking “refuge” under their car while they were washing it.

Thankfully, help arrived in the form of a cyclist passing by, who noticed the reptile and stepped in without hesitation.

“A bystander eventually caught it by the tail, pulled it across the road and tossed it in the [bush],” OP shared in the Reddit comments.

Out of respect for the cyclist’s privacy, OP told MS News that they chose not to release footage of the moment.

Not the first wildlife encounter

According to OP, encounters with wildlife are nothing new in the area, and snakes aren’t even the most mischievous visitors.

Responding to another Redditor, he said he had once encountered otters who attempted to “murder” his koi fish.

Fortunately, they didn’t succeed, thanks to a smartly designed fish pond located six metres below ground and surrounded by vertical concrete walls.

“I don’t fear otters since they can’t climb vertical concrete walls,” he told MS News. “Snakes though… I have a fear that I will one day find a large reticulated python in my pond.”

‘A true privilege’ to live opposite nature reserve

Despite the wild run-ins, OP considers it “a true privilege” to live opposite a nature reserve, noting that few Singaporeans have such a unique experience.

Over the years, he’s spotted a Malayan box turtle, a hand-sized Asian forest scorpion, wild boars, and monkeys.

OP said many of these critters were gently guided back into the forest via the Lower Peirce trail.

