Python gets stuck in Hong Lim Park drain pipe, NParks personnel spend over 4 hours freeing it

NParks personnel free python stuck in Hong Lim Park drain, it tries to bite them

A tense NParks rescue operation recently occurred at Hong Lim Park after a python got stuck in a drain.

The reticulated python had slithered underneath the grate of a drain near Upper Pickering Road.

However, when it entered a much smaller pipe in the drain walls, it ended up getting trapped.

Mr Prashanta, a 40-year-old IT professional, told MS News that workers cleaning the area spotted the snake at about 11am on Tuesday (18 Feb) and promptly informed the authorities.

Mr Prashanta was told about this by his manager, Shalini, and headed over to get a look for himself.

The snake featured a brown and yellow pattern and was estimated to be about three metres long.

It was “extremely trapped” within the pipe and could not be rescued without drilling the concrete around it.

He watched them for around 30 minutes before heading back to work.

An NParks personnel had informed him that the rescue would take several hours.

NParks drills concrete to free python

At about 4pm, Mr Prashanta returned to the park to check on the operation.

He told MS News that he felt very worried about the python’s well-being and even prayed for its safety.

By that time, NParks contractors had arrived and commenced drilling operations.

With the concrete around it broken, they worked hard to pull it from the tight confines.

The officers eventually freed the snake after four to five hours of “strenuous effort”.

Pictures shared by Mr Prashanta showed that one person attempted to catch the slithering serpent with a special tool while another pulled it by its tail.

A piece of pipe also appeared stuck to the snake’s body.

Even though the snake was pinned down with a tool, it still threatened to bite its rescuers.

The team later placed the python inside a black bag.

Mr Prashanta praised the contractors for keeping the snake unharmed despite the drilling during the rescue operation.

He also lauded the NParks team for closely assisting and clearing the debris.

“I sincerely value their dedication and effort,” said Mr Prashanta。

Snake taken for vet assessment after rescue

Mr How Choon Beng, Group Director of Wildlife Management in NParks, told MS News that the agency was alerted to a sighting of the python trapped in a drainage hole at Hong Lim Park.

“The python was removed safely from the drainage hole and sent to Mandai Wildlife Group for veterinary assessment.”

If suitable for release, NParks will let it go in a forested area away from human dwellings.

Mr How stated that members of the public should stay calm and retreat slowly when they encounter a python.

He advised people not to approach or touch the snake and to call NParks at 1800-476-1600 if assistance is needed.

