Family in M’sia captures python at home, ‘delivers’ reptile to fire station on motorcycle

Family catches python & brings it to fire station on motorcycle

Most people would call the authorities when they see any dangerous animal in their home and stay as far away from it as possible.

However, a family in Skudai, Malaysia decided to catch a python that crawled into their yard at around 5.40am on 7 Dec, as they had the tools.

It was only after they had caught the snake that they called the fire department to fetch it.

However, TikTok user Rine shared that her hands began to hurt after holding the snake for 40 minutes.

She was also about to be late for work and worried that the snake would go to someone else’s home if she released it.

The family then decided to bring the reptile to the fire station, which was only one kilometre away.

Family brings python to fire station on motorcycle

In the TikTok video, which has since gained 703,000 views, a man is seen driving a motorcycle with one hand as he held the python’s head with another.

Meanwhile, Rine rode on the back of the vehicle with one hand holding the snake by its tail.

After a couple of turns on the road, they arrived at the fire station.

They immediately handed the python to two firefighters who were just preparing to leave and seemed shocked by the delivery of the reptile and left just as quickly.

Netizens amused with snake getting delivered to fire station

After the video went viral, netizens made quips about the snake getting delivered to the fire station.

One user said the python would recount its unique experience of riding a motorcycle to its children and grandchildren.

Others humourously expressed concern that the snake would become bloated after inhaling air or hurt its eyes due to the wind from the ride.

Some commenters were also impressed by Rine, who fearlessly held the snake even as they rode a motorcycle to the fire station.

Featured image adapted from @imrine23 on TikTok