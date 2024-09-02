Young men in India transporting crocodile on scooter go viral, they turn out to be rescuers

Young men in India transporting crocodile on scooter go viral

Recently, a video of two young men transporting a crocodile on a scooter in Vadodara, Gujarat, India, went viral on social media.

The men, identified as Sandeep Thakor and Raj Bhavsar, were later found to be animal rescuers.

They were heading to the forest department office when the video was recorded.

In the viral footage, one man held the crocodile, whose mouth was securely tied, while the other drove the scooter.

NGOs and volunteers help capture washed-up reptiles

Agnishwar Vyas, deputy forest conservator in the Vadodara social forestry division, explained that they formed teams of NGOs and volunteers to help rescue animals.

When a crocodile is reported in a residential area, the nearest rescue team is sent to capture it.

However, Vyas noted that it’s not an easy task as crocodiles are carnivorous and powerful animals.

“They cannot be tranquillised, so they have to be physically restrained,” he told NDTV.

Crocs get washed up in residential areas due to floods

According to local reports, around 440 crocodiles inhabit the Vishwamitri River, which flows through several parts of Gujarat.

During floods, many crocodiles are washed into residential areas as water is released from the Ajwa Dam.

Vyas said that 40 crocodiles were found in urban areas after recent flooding, of which 33 have been returned to their natural habitat.

Five remain at a rescue centre, and two have sadly died.

