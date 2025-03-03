Python slithers into Redhill Market, public captures it using box & stool before NParks’ arrival

Python trapped by public at Redhill Market before NParks personnel arrived

A python startled early morning shoppers when it made a “visit” at Redhill Market on Sunday (2 March), prompting concerned members of the public to trap it using a cardboard box and a stool before authorities arrived to handle the situation.

Python spotted at Redhill Market

The incident occurred around 7am near the walkway of 79 Redhill Lane, Redhill Market.

Shin Min Daily News received a report on the morning of 2 Mar about a python spotted at the location. By the time the reporter arrived at around 8am, the authorities had already captured and removed the python.

According to Mr Hong, a 65-year-old clothing store owner, the python was first spotted in an open area before slithering up a nearby pillar.

“The python wasn’t very long, but its belly was quite large, as if it had eaten a rat. It didn’t harm anyone, but some passers-by were worried it might bite a child, so they used a box and a chair to trap it,” he said.

Possible presence of more snakes in drains

Mr Hong noted that snakes might be living in the drainage system near the market, as there had been sightings in previous weeks.

“I heard about a snake appearing a few weeks ago, but I didn’t see it myself. But I think this might be a good omen—maybe I’ll try my luck with the lottery,” he added.

Another witness, Lin Zhongwei (name transliterated), a 65-year-old warehouse worker, saw the python at 7.20am and confirmed that NParks arrived shortly after to capture it.

“There were many people gathered around watching, and someone at the scene also called the authorities. Later, NParks personnel arrived and successfully captured the snake.”

Meanwhile, a 57-year-old cleaver shop owner, Li Zhaoming (name transliterated), said that seeing a snake in the Year of the Snake is very auspicious.

“Everyone was taking photos at the time. Since it was just a small snake, no one was really afraid.”

According to images from the scene, the python was relatively small, and NParks officers safely removed it by hand, placing it into a bag.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more details.

