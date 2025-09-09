Large python found clogging water pump in Thailand following malfunction amid heavy rains

Water pump malfunctions amid heavy rain in Thailand, authorities find python inside

On 7 Sept, a large python was found inside a water pump used to drain floodwater into canals in Bangkok, Thailand. This was following heavy downpours that brought flash floods across the city.

In fact, the highest accumulated rainfall within six hours was recorded to be 107 millimetres, Khaosod reported.

This is beyond the capacity of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s drainage system, which can only handle 60 millimetres of rainfall.

Large python found stuck inside water pump

As the administration looked for ways to address the issue, staff from the Canal System Division Drainage Office found garbage and a piece of wood stuck inside a water pump, causing it to malfuction and drain slowly.

In a Facebook post on Sunday (7 Sept), the office said that the water pump, which is located in Bang Khen Canal near the Thewasunthon Temple, had to be turned off after it broke down.

Surprisingly, they also found a python clogging the machine.

However, it is unclear how the reptile got there and whether it was dead or alive when it was found.

Authorities ask public not to throw trash into canal

The drainage office said the water pump has been restored.

“Ready to deal with the rain that is pouring down,” it wrote in its post.

It also asked the public to help them keep the pump running by not throwing their trash into the canal.

