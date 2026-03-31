Quadruple amputee in US accused of shooting passenger in his Tesla while driving

Quadruple amputee in US allegedly shoots passenger while driving his Tesla

A quadruple amputee in the United States (US) has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a passenger in his Tesla while he was driving it.

The incident occurred on 22 March in a town in the state of Maryland.

According to South Maryland News Net, 27-year-old Dayton James Webber was arrested at a hospital in Virginia where he had been seeking help for a medical issue.

Man without limbs shoots passenger

Police were first alerted when witnesses of the shooting flagged down some officers in the area at around 10.35pm.

The two individuals were allegedly in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

They claim they were in the back seat when the shooter shot his gun at the passenger in the front seat.

According to the witnesses, the pair had already been arguing when they entered the vehicle.

After the shooting, Webber pulled over and asked the witnesses to help him move his victim, 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells, out of the vehicle.

The witnesses refused and left Webber, who fled the scene.

Arresting the man

On 23 March, police received a call reporting a body that had been dumped in a yard in Maryland, just under 16 km away from the shooting.

They were able to confirm the identity of the body as Bradrick Michael Wells.

Authorities were then able to track Webber down to a hospital in Virginia.

He has since been arrested and will be transported back to Maryland where he faces multiple murder charges.

Additionally, since news of the murder broke, a clip showing Webber shooting a pistol despite his condition has been circulating online.

Local reports state that the accused is a professional cornhole player, and had lost all his limbs due to a bacterial infection as an infant.

Also read: Trader in Malaysia charged with murder after ramming car into gunmen who allegedly opened fire at him



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Featured image adapted from @daytonjwebber on YouTube and South Maryland News Net.