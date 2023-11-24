S’pore & Thailand WC Qualifier Features Avengers Lookalikes, Spectator Goes Into ‘Hulk Mode’

Singapore & Thailand WC Qualifier Entertains Spectators With Avengers Lookalike Cam

The highly-anticipated Singapore versus Thailand World Cup qualifier has come and gone, with Thailand defeating the Lions 3-1.

However, that was not the only talking point of the qualifier, thanks to an Avengers Lookalike Cam which put the spotlight on spectators who resemble Marvel superheroes.

The cam featured spectators who supposedly look like Black Widow, Hulk, Thor, and Captain America, to name a few.

One football fan who got compared to the Hulk made the most of his five seconds of fame, as he pretended to “Hulk out” on camera.

Singapore & Thailand WC qualifier assembles Avengers with lookalike cam

DJ JK from Power 98FM was one of the tens of thousands of spectators at the recent Singapore match against Thailand, which took place on Tuesday (21 Nov).

He later uploaded a TikTok video showcasing fellow football fans who had been captured on cam as part of an Avengers-themed lookalike cam.

The first superhero up was Nick Fury, a character played by actor Samuel L. Jackson in the Avengers franchise who assembles the titular superpowered team.

The screen was split in half to show Nick Fury on the left, and a lookalike spectator on the right. The chosen one was a bald man with tan skin who wore glasses, so there was a passing resemblance there.

However, DJ JK had something to say about that.

At that moment, he panned his camera to show his friend, who he felt bore a stronger resemblance to the character.

Audience left perplexed by choices for Avengers lookalikes

Next up was Captain America, played by Chris Evans. Unfortunately, the crowd was left perplexed as the audience member chosen was an older man with grey hair.

Following that, the cam switched to show who Thor’s twin in the audience was. It turned out to be a little boy with blonde hair, a selection which OP dubbed “a few decades too early”.

Subsequently, an image of Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow popped up, leading many to wonder if a stunning redhead was among them.

A brunette woman in a red shirt was revealed, and spectators once again did not hold back in vocalising their disappointment.

DJ JK’s friend was no exception, saying to the camera, “What rubbish”, followed by “this is lazy research”.

Man compared to the Hulk earns audience’s approval

The event organisers certainly saved the best for last, however, when the camera switched to show the Hulk.

A man with close-cropped hair and wearing a red jersey was the pick, and he rose to the occasion by “Hulking out” on camera.

For context, “Hulking out” is a term for when Bruce Banner, the Hulk’s human self, transforms into his green form.

The crowd lapped up the man’s Hulk impersonation, letting out cheers of approval.

Additionally, the spectator earned more fans online thanks to DJ JK’s video, with most viewers praising him for his convincing portrayal.

Whether one agrees with the choices for the lookalike cam or not, one can only hope it helped lift the mood after Singapore’s loss to Thailand.

The Lions will next meet China on 21 Mar and 26 Mar next year.

Here’s hoping the tide will turn in their favour then.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.