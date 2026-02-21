Tourist attraction in Chiang Mai temporarily closed after 72 tigers die over 2 weeks

Tiger park in Thailand temporarily closed after mass deaths

Since 8 Feb, a total of 72 tigers have died at two facilities in Thailand run by Tiger Kingdom Chiang Mai.

The unusually high amount of deaths have led to officials launch a probe into the matter.

According to the Bangkok Post, the park’s Mae Rim facility will be closed for two weeks as of 20 Feb.

Investigations have revealed feline parvovirus as the cause.

Authorities probe mass tiger death in Chiang Mai

When the deaths began, the tigers reportedly showed signs of lethargy. The deaths rapidly escalated in the following days.

The director of the regional conservation office said this is the largest recorded mass tiger death at the two facilities, which housed 246 tigers.

While disinfections were being carried out, the tiger carcasses were sent to Chiang Mai University for analysis.

Tigers infected with feline parvovirus, among others

Authorities initially suspected raw chicken feed supplied by a local private farm as the source of the illness.

However, test results have confirmed that the dead tigers were infected with feline parvovirus, a highly contagious disease that attacks the intestinal lining, lymphoid tissue, and bone marrow, and hinders the body’s ability to fight infections.

According to the Department of Livestock, inbreeding among the captive tigers may have also weakened their immunity.

Samples from the carcasses further showed evidence of Mycoplasma bacteria and canine distemper virus (CDV), which affects the respiratory system.

These diseases are not transmissible to human, said authorities.

The surviving tigers have since been relocated to Tiger Kingdom’s care centre in Mae Taeng as disinfections continue.

According to The Nation, authorities are also preparing to vaccinate the surviving tigers to help shield them from further disease.