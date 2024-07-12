Queenstown 4-room flat sold for S$1.3M, sets another HDB resale record in estate

Queenstown flat sold in July beats previous record for 4-roomers by S$62,000

Three months after a flat in Queenstown became the most expensive four-room resale unit in the estate, another one has broken that record.

A flat in the same block was sold for the princely sum of S$1.3 million this month.

Record-breaking Queenstown flat has 90 years left on lease

The record-breaking flat is located in 90 Dawson Road, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s on the highest floors — 40th to 42th — of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2016.

That means the premium loft apartment has a lengthy 90 years and 10 months left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat has a floor area of 97 sq m, or 1,044 sq ft, it changed hands for a price per square foot (psf) of about S$1,245 psf.

Flat located in SkyTerrace @ Dawson BTO

90 Dawson Road is part of the SkyTerrace @ Dawson Build-To-Order (BTO) project.

It’s known for its modern architecture and stunning views of the city skyline which no doubt helps push its resale prices sky-high.

SkyTerrace@Dawson is also well-located, with Orchard Road and the downtown area minutes away by car and Queenstown MRT a stone’s throw away.

The area is also served by retail outlets in Dawson Place Shopping Mall, including a FairPrice supermarket.

According to HDB, there are five childcare centres and four kindergartens within 500m of the block, while Queenstown Secondary and Crescent Girls’ School are nearby for the older kids.

Queenstown flat beat previous record by S$62K

The sale equals the all-time high price for four-roomers in the estate, according to real estate portal 99.co.

The previous record was set in April when a unit also in 90 Dawson Road was sold for S$1,238,000 — S$62,000 less.

While that flat was bigger — 109 sqm or 1,173 sq ft — it was also located on a lower floor of the block (19th to 21st).

Average price of 4-roomers in block has increased

Five-room flats in the project have been sold for eye-watering sums of above S$1 million, and it seems the four-roomers are catching up.

The average price of four-roomers at SkyTerrace @ Dawson has increased by 43.20%, reaching S$1,229,333 in 2024, 99.co said, despite only three recorded transactions this year.

This trend reflects the strong demand and value appreciation for properties in this project, as well as the desirability of Queenstown as a housing estate.

Also read: 5-Room Dawson HDB Unit Sells For S$1.4M, Reportedly Has 93 Years Left On Lease

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.