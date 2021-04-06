Optical Shop At Queensway Shopping Centre Has 1-for-1 Spectacle Deal

Everyone loves a good lobang, especially when it comes to necessities like spectacles — without which some of us would be close to being blind.

However, spectacles don’t come cheap, and can easily cost hundreds of dollars.

If you’re looking at getting yourself a new pair of glasses, an optical store at Queensway Shopping Centre has a 1-for-1 spectacle deal at the moment.

Source

In addition, the shop promises to donate 5% of its proceeds to charity.

1-for-1 promotion at Queensway Shopping Centre optical shop

In a Facebook post by Ms Siek in Let’s Go, Singapore (走，新加坡) on Monday (5 Apr), the lady shared about the lobang she spotted at Queensway Shopping Centre.

Source

It’s apparent that people love an affordable pair of spectacles, as the post has since garnered 445 shares.

See, the shop – Eye Care Optic – has an ongoing buy-1-get-1-free promotion for their spectacles.

Source

At $88, customers can themselves a pair of spectacles plus another pair at absolutely no charge.

Source

With a myriad of options to choose from, you’re probably going to find one that you love. They even offer cute animal cases to house your pair of brand-new spectacles.

In addition to this sweet deal, the shop will also be offering a free optometric examination for customers.

If you’re one who finds therapy in instant gratification, you’ll certainly like the fact that the pair of glasses will be available for collection on the same day of purchase.

Should the degree of your lenses be out of stock, the spanking new pair of spectacles – or in this case, 2 pairs – will be delivered to you instead.

5% of proceeds will go to charity

According to the shop, “5% of the total” will go to charity.

Source

MS News has reached out to Eye Care Optic for more information about the charity proceedings.

This is indeed a fantastic way to score yourself 2 pairs of sweet-looking spectacles and give back to the disadvantaged while you’re at it.

Directions to Eye Care Optics

If you’re thinking of heading down and getting yourself some new glasses, here are the deets.

Eye Care Optic

Address: 1 Queensway, Queensway Shopping Centre #01-35, Singapore 149053

Opening hours: 11.30am-7.30pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Queenstown MRT Station

Website

The optical shop’s contact details are available on the Facebook post here.

Don’t miss out on this lobang

With the easing of Covid-19 regulations, many of us will inevitably have to return to our workplaces.

Perhaps surprising your colleagues with a fresh look and a pair of new glasses is the best way to bid farewell to your WFH days.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.